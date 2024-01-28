General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Trimmed by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 151.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 621,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,752,000 after buying an additional 374,416 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.9% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. 3,748,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.