General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

