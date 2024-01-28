General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. 3,748,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

