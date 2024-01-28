Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.84, but opened at $33.73. Gentex shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 808,375 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Gentex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gentex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

