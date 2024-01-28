Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 648,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,808. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

