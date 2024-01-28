George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $121.32

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and traded as high as $127.63. George Weston shares last traded at $127.63, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

George Weston Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.54.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

