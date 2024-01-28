George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$216.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$216.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on George Weston to C$205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$195.33.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN stock opened at C$171.22 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$183.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$164.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. The company has a market cap of C$23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Analysts expect that George Weston will post 12.3646209 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,153. Company insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

