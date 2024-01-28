German American Bancorp (GABC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.73 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $968.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,866,010.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $83,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,866,010.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,811 shares of company stock worth $552,725. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GABC

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.