GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.09% of GigCapital5 worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIA. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

Shares of GIA opened at $10.90 on Friday. GigCapital5, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

