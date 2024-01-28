Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,748 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 53.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -193.10%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

