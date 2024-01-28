Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,338 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5,082.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,373,000 after acquiring an additional 148,627 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.84. 704,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,949. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

