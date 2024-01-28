Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,192 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,654. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

