Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

