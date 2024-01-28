Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $423.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $429.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.81.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

