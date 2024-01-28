Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $423.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

