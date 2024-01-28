Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

