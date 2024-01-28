Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

