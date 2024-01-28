Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after buying an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLR opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.