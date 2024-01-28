Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

