Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,481. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

