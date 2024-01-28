Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $699,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,355,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,507. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.41%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

