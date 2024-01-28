Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 38,567,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.