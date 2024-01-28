Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 846.5% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 75.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Southern stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

