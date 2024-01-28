Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,159 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. 10,275,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,545,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.