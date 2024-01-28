Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,098 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.53 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.