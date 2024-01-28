Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.90. 6,653,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.