Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.88. The stock had a trading volume of 562,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

