Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.44. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.