Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.