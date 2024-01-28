Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,664,000 after purchasing an additional 244,351 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWX stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

