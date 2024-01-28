Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LLY opened at $639.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.68. The company has a market capitalization of $606.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

