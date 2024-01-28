Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in STERIS by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.09. 251,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

