Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

WMT opened at $164.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average is $159.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

