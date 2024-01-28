Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

