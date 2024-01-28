Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VPN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:VPN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.