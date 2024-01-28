Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
VPN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.
About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
