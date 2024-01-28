Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 3,775.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 9,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,717. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

