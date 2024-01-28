GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

GMS stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $82.67. 223,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,750. GMS has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. GMS’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth $953,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of GMS by 144.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

