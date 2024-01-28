GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.88.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.75. 887,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,731. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $109.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

