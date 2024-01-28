Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 193,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 326,583 shares.The stock last traded at $96.27 and had previously closed at $95.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

