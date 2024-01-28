Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in January

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goodness Growth Price Performance

Goodness Growth stock remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 305,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,815. Goodness Growth has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About Goodness Growth

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

