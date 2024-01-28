Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.16.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,856. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.84. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

