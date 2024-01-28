Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of Graco worth $27,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.75. 637,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.