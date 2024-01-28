Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 87,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 630,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $946.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

