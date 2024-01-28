Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Greenfields Petroleum Co. (CVE:GNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

Greenfields Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

Greenfields Petroleum Company Profile

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

