Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 73.1% in January

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.6 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $6.74 during trading on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

