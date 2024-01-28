Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 73.1% in January

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.6 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $6.74 during trading on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grieg Seafood ASA
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.