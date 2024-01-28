Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.15

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 173083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

