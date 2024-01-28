Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $7.65 on Friday, hitting $292.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.05 and a 200-day moving average of $256.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $314.48.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $5.7115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

