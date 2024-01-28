Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.