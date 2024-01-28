GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 150.2% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of GTBP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 94,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,165. The company has a market cap of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.63. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma ( NASDAQ:GTBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.