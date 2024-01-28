Guggenheim Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $566.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.87 and a 200 day moving average of $439.50. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

